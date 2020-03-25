DURHAM Police have announced the closure of several front counter facilities until further notice, while others will be providing a reduced service, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The police station affected are: Consett, Stanley, Chester-le-Street, Seaham, Barnard Castle, Newton Aycliffe, Crook and Spennymoor
In addition the following front counters will provide a reduced service and will only be open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday: Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Peterlee and Durham.
A Durham Police spokesman said: “We are managing our resources to ensure minimal disruption, while providing support to other critical functions. The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis.
“We would like to reassure you that this will in no way affect our ability to respond to crime and incidents and we will update you further should the situation change.
“Thank you all for your understanding.”