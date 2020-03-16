IN wake of coronavirus a funeral director is offering a streaming service for people with compromised immune systems who are unable to attend a loved one’s committal.
Independent, family-run funeral service Robinson and Parfitt in Catterick and Northallerton are working with technical services to produce the streaming services for funerals.
The company will also offer direct funerals and memorial services to honour loved one. These services are held away from the actual committals, and give individuals to opportunity to say goodbye alone.
Partner of the service, Amanda Robinson, said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the company have seen a increase in interest for both services.
Ms Robinson said that she has found that customers were taking the same precautions with funerals, as they would at any other event where there are group gatherings.
Amanda said: “Many of our services can be negotiated, and many things do not have to be carried out traditionally.”