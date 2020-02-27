TRIBUTES have been paid to Shaun Roxby, 36, who died after being involved in a crash with a vehicle on the A688 near Thinford roundabout, on Monday night.
Mr Roxby’s family have paid tribute to the father-of-two and described him as the most dedicated and caring father who adored his children Leo and Cody.
Mr Roxby also leaves behind his brother Andrew, sister Anne, mum Patricia, stepdad Gary and gran Joan.
“Shaun was the type of person who would do anything for anyone and was the most kind and fun loving person,” his family have said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with any information, particularly dashcam footage, should contact Durham Constabulary Collision Unit by calling 101 or 0191 375 2159 quoting incident reference number 621 of February 24.