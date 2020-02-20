A MAN told a court he was sorry after admitting to spitting and kicking at police officers.

Liam Paul Cowie told magistrates his behaviour was "disgusting" and said he couldn't remember it.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker on February 3 this year.

John Garside, prosecuting, said police were called to Ferryhill after a housing manager attempted to evict Cowie from sheltered accommodation and he refused to leave.

He said: "Police said he was very drunk, so drunk in fact he was incoherent, and generally being a pain.

"He grabbed the manager by the jacket and told him he was not leaving.

"He was subsequently arrested and tried to bite and kick officers and also spat at them."

Adam Scott, representing Cowie, said he had been recalled back to prison as he was on licence.

Magistrates sentenced him to 12 weeks in custody to run consecutive from his current sentence.

He must also pay £85 court costs and £122 victim surcharge.