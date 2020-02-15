A PRE-BIRTH service for some of County Durham’s most vulnerable children faces being scaled back within months.

Funding for the initiative is due to run out at the end of March, with social workers hoping to find the cash needed to carry on a more limited version of the scheme.

The eight-strong pre-birth team was re-established in the county in May 2018 to help expectant parents who have previously had a child taken into care, since when 76 families have been helped through the programme.

Over about 20 weeks, this includes access to early help services, housing teams, midwives, substance misuse and domestic abuse services.

“The parents have to want that support, if they don’t want someone to visit three times a week then it’s very difficult,” said Helen Fergusson, Head of Children’s Social Care at Durham County Council.

“You can only go to court when the baby is born, the reason why this service and all the work we do before the baby is born is important is because we want to be as clear as possible the day the baby is born about what we want for it.

“The baby either goes home with the parents or we’re very sure it is not going to be safe for the baby and we’re ready with alternative accommodation.”

Fergusson was speaking at this month’s (Friday, February 7) meeting of the county council’s Children and Young People’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Added ‘very rarely’ vulnerable mums-to-be attempt to conceal their pregnancy from social services ‘for a range of reasons’, but most still end up giving birth in a hospital where they can access necessary support.

Since May 2018, when the service was re-established in County Durham, the pre-birth team has received 92 referrals, 76 of which were accepted.

Of these, 55 were eventually assessed by the team, with 16 children staying with their parents or another family member as a result.

Next month, when funding ends, social workers hope to switch to a ‘pause’ programme which would focus on expectant mothers who have previously had two or more children ‘removed permanently from their care’.