A POPULAR heritage railway attraction could be getting a new stop in the heart of Weardale.

A planning application has been submitted by Weardale CIC, the company that runs the Weardale Railway – despite it being put up for sale last month by American owners Iowa Pacific.

The railway, which runs from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope, plans to add an additional stop in between Wolsingham and Frosterley. The new station is intended to enable travel to and from two local caravan parks – Kingfisher Leisure Park and Holebeck Touring Caravan Site at Holebeck House Farm – for walkers and cyclists.

The platform will have an access ramp for wheelchairs, push chairs and bicycles. There will be no car parking, but vehicle drop off or cycle racks will be provided.

The platform will be based on a structural steel frame. The surface and protective fencing arrangements are designed to reflect the appearance of a traditional railway platform similar to one at Witton-le-Wear.

Durham County Councillor Anita Savory who represents Weardale said: “A station would be an asset because anything that brings people to the area should be embraced. It would link the caravans to Bishop Auckland and greater links for tourism is what we need because the transport in Weardale needs some improvement.”

County Councillor John Shuttleworth, who also represents Weardale, said: “If it brings people in to support local businesses that’s what we want.”