CASH and a mobile tracking device were stolen from a bus which had been parked up for a short while in Ferryhill.
The Scarlet Band bus was briefly left unattended on North Street, in Ferryhill, when a man got on and stole about £5 in cash from the till, as well as a mobile tracking device worth around £100.
Durham Police, who are appealing for information, said the tracker has since been deactivated so can no longer be traced.
The incident happened at about 8.15pm on Saturday, January 25 and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the theft to get in touch.
The suspect is described as being a white man, in either his thirties or forties. He was wearing blue jeans and a black puffer coat and made off in the direction of the Dean and Chapter following the theft.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00247083.