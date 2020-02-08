POLICE have arrested a teenager after officers were made aware of a video on social media showing an older child allegedly assaulting a younger boy.
Officers believe the video was shot in the Ferryhill area and said they were shocked and appalled by the content.
Yesterday evening a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson from Ferryhill policing team said: "Be assured that your local policing team will be taking all appropriate action with regards to this disturbing video.
"We appreciate that this incident has impacted the local community, but this matter is now in the hands of police and we respectfully request that people do not seek to retaliate themselves.
"If you have any information relating to this incident or any connected incident please contact Durham police on 101."
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.
