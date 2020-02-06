A MAN who committed a string of offences in Newton Aycliffe has been remanded in custody.

Neil McCormack was arrested on Monday morning following an overnight crime spree.

The 40-year-old, of Silkin Way, Newton Aycliffe, was subsequently charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of shoplifting, two counts of possession of a sharply pointed object and one of criminal damage.

He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he admitted seven of the offences, but denied one of the burglaries.

During one of the burglaries he stole a Cube hybrid bike worth £1,000, while in the other he stole £10 worth of Stella Artois lager.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on March 3 for sentencing.

He will also enter a plea for the third burglary charge.

Detective Sergeant Clare Lambert, from South Durham CID, said: “This was a great effort by our response and Winter Nights teams to quickly apprehend McCormack following this crime spree, charge him and get him before the courts the next day.”

Anyone who has any information on crime in their area should contact police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.