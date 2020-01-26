AN inquest has opened into the death of a man near Killhope which happened on Monday January 6.
David William Young, a steel erector from Bishop Auckland died after he lost control of his quad bike and was thrown from the vehicle on the A689 road to Alston.
Mr Young was then run over by a passing vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The inquest heard a post-mortem revealed he died of head and neck injuries.
Senior corner Jeremy Chipperfield adjourned the inquest which will next be heard in Red Hills in Durham on May 11.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released under investigation.