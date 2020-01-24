A MAN has appeared at court after breaking into a family home as they slept upstairs to steal watches, guns and a Mercedes.
Jacob Lee Alan James Johnson appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to dwelling burglary and theft, making off without payment, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
The charges relate to the evening of Monday, January 20 when Johnson, 19, broke into a property in Bishop Auckland and stole a case of watches, four air rifles and a Mercedes C350.
The court heard that the car was found a short distance from the property by the owner who told police he woke up at around 5.40am and noticed it was missing.
Johnson, of Edward Street, Bishop Auckland, was remanded into custody and will appear at Durham Crown Court for sentencing on February 21.
