A man suffered head injuries when he was kicked in the face, knocked to the floor and stamped on repeatedly on New Year’s Day.
Police have now appealed for witnesses to the attack on the 40-year-old in Ferryhill.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "At around 9.30pm on New Year's Day a fight broke out between two men near the White Horse pub, in the Market Place.
"The victim, who is in his forties, was kicked in the face and knocked to the floor, where he was stamped on several times. He has since received medical treatment for his injuries."
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00242685, or ask to speak to PC 2946 Mackintosh.