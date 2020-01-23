ADVENTURE and excitement are on the cards this summer thanks to a pioneering North-East outdoor centre.

Young explorers are being given the chance to spend a week canoeing, rock climbing, and exploring the great outdoors at a residential summer camp run by Weardale Adventure Centre

The fully-supervised retreat at one of the country’s leading outdoor education facilities will welcome adventurous young people aged between 8 and 16 years old for a five-day summer holiday stay, jam-packed with outdoor fun.

Vicky Sheppard, from Weardale Adventure Centre, said: “We are thrilled to launch this year’s residential summer camp to give children all over the North-East a chance to experience the great outdoors and do something truly exciting during their school break.

“Time is spent indoors staring at a screen these days so getting them outdoors and doing something active is more important than ever.

“We have a fantastic programme of events planned, including high ropes, canoeing, and climbing, which I promise will be far more exhilarating than any movie or computer game!

“The camp is fully-catered and all activities, accommodation, food, and equipment, are included in the cost. Our focus is on outdoor fun, but our living facilities are indoors, fully-catered, and very comfortable – no-one has to ‘rough it’!”

The Centre will be running 'taster days' on the 26th, 27th, and 28th May, open to all that would like to go and try out some of their activities. It's also an opportunity for potential summer campers to go along and visit the Centre - contact the Centre to arrange.

Places cost £250 per child, with discounts available to make it easier for siblings to attend together. Payment plans are also offered to help spread the cost of the camp.

Vicky added: “We work with children, schools and families throughout the year, giving us extensive experience to run these camps successfully.

“Fully-qualified and DBS-checked staff are on-hand 24 hours a day to ensure that the kids in our care are safe, comfortable and happy, so parents can sleep easy, knowing their child is being well-looked after.”

For more information on the Weardale Adventure Centre Summer Camp, visit www.weardaleadventurecentre.co.uk or email weardaleadventure@outlook.com

Weardale Adventure Centre, Front Street, Ireshopeburn, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham

