POLICE are at the scene of a suspected ram-raid in Sedgefield.

Taah Convenience, on Front Street, Sedgefield, has suffered extensive damage to the shop front and exposed cables can be seen.

Residents said they are shocked by the incident and believe it happened in the early hours of this morning.

One resident said: "It's awful.

"I think something ploughed into the front of the shop. The police have been here since early this morning."

Police have placed a cordon around the shop while crime scene investigators examine the area for evidence.

Two vans from Durham Police remain at the scene.

Officers have been contacted for commented.