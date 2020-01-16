POLICE are at the scene of a suspected ram-raid in Sedgefield.

Taah Convenience, on Front Street, Sedgefield, has suffered extensive damage to the shop front and exposed cables can be seen.

The Northern Echo:

Residents said they are shocked by the incident and believe it happened in the early hours of this morning.

One resident said: "It's awful.

"I think something ploughed into the front of the shop. The police have been here since early this morning."

Police have placed a cordon around the shop while crime scene investigators examine the area for evidence.

Two vans from Durham Police remain at the scene.

Officers have been contacted for commented.