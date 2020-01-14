POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was elbowed in the ribs before being robbed.
The victim was leaving the Cumberland Arms, in Bishop Auckland, when she was approached by a man at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.
The suspect, who approached the woman from behind, elbowed her to the ribs and stole her bag before making off towards Southgate Street.
The man is described as being white, around 6ft of skinny build with ginger stubble.
He was wearing a black Under Armour cap, a black hoodie over the top of a grey hoodie and black bottoms.
Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bishop CID on 101 quoting reference number 163 of January 13 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.