VISITORS are being asked to stay away from Hamsterley Forest this afternoon after high winds brought trees down onto paths.
The Forestry Commission site, near Bishop Auckland, has been closed following an assessment this morning.
A spokesperson said: "We are currently experiencing stormy weather at Hamsterley.
"The main roads appear ok but we are getting reports that some trees are down across trails.
"The team are on site assessing the situation."
Initially, visitors were advised to take extreme care but they are now asked to postpone their visit.
The cafe has also shut and hopes to reopen as normal in the morning.