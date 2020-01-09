A NEW film championing the unsung heroes of the region premiered last night as part of the NGI backed #UnlikeNEwhere campaign.

Created by video production and animation agency Three Motion Media, 'Angel' was made to capture the people and places that make the region special and hopes to explore what the word ‘angel’ means to different people.

From Northumberland to Teesside, the film follows six stories from across the North-East, involving people and organisations from the business, public and charity sector including the Sick Children's Trust, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Great North Air Ambulance, Kaylee-Ann Davidson-Olley, a Local Hero and global ambassador for the World Transplant Games and a World War Two Royal Air Force Veteran.

Since it premiered at Tyneside Cinema, in Newcastle, the film has been added to the #UnlikeNEwhere website, a library of content that can be shared for free, with the aim of generating positive publicity for the North-East and marks the launch of a series of films set to be published over the next 12 months.

The award-winning media and marketing agency, Three Motion Media, is giving organisations and individuals the opportunity to show the world what that the North-East has to offer, as a place to live, work and invest in.

Three Motion Media’s commercial director, Gavin Knights, said: “We took the word angel and thought, what does it represent and how is it reflected in our region.

“The film, we hope, is inspirational, heartfelt, honest and reflects the work we love to do here at Three Motion. We want audiences to come out of the film feeling great about being from or living in the North East.

“We hope, through these few stories, that the film demonstrates just how amazing this region is and offers everyone a piece of content that they can share.”

‘Angel’ hopes to put a spotlight on the people and organisations that support people in the region when they need it most.

One such organisation, which features heavily in the film, is the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The charity works to bring pioneering pre-hospital care to hundreds of severely injured or ill patients every year.

Jim Entwistle of the GNAAS said: "Everyone in the office is so excited to share it with the public. It perfectly encapsulates what we are about and looks incredible."