POLICE have launched an appeal after a man was allegedly hit over the head with a shoe.
Officers were called to reports of an assault on High Street, Spennymoor, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, January 1.
It is believed an altercation took place outside of the town hall between a man and woman which resulted in the woman allegedly hitting the man over the head with a shoe.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation.
The man was transported to hospital by officers.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment