POLICE have started an investigation into crowd trouble at the Spennymoor Town versus Darlington game yesterday.

The second half of the New Year's Day tie, at Spennymoor's Brewery Field, was delayed by around 15 minutes following an incident in which a fence between the pitch and away fans collapsed.

Police were called and club officials, stewards and security staff moved both sets of fans away from the area in question before the referee said the game could be restarted.

Spennymoor Town has handed CCTV footage of the incident, which happened in front of a section of away fans, to police.

The game ended with a 3-1 victory for The Moors.

A spokesman for Durham Constabularly said officers were made aware of a disturbance at Spennymoor Town Football Club shortly before 4pm yesterday (January 1).

He said: "It is believed a number of supporters breached a fence and threw bottles and coins.

"Police along with stewards re-instated the fence and separated the group while the match continued.

"No injuries were sustained.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”