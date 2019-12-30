A FERRET stuck in a drainpipe and a baby snake found abandoned in McDonald's in the region have been named among the RSPCA's strangest rescues of the year.
A baby snake was abandoned in a takeaway tub in Middlesbrough's McDonald's. The three-week old corn snake was found by a member of staff in July.
Animal collection officer Shane Lynn said he was believed to have been left by someone unable to care for him.
And on April 9, RSPCA and fire rescue teams were called to Bishop Auckland to rescue a ferret stuck in a waste pipe at the top of a two-storey building. The ferret – nicknamed Lucky – was found with her head poking out of the top of the pipe.