A CHURCH has been damaged after lead was stripped from its roof.
Durham Police are appealing for information following the theft of lead from a church roof. Thieves also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage stripping the lead.
The incident happened last night at St Thomas’ Church in Stanhope.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 115 of December 23.
