A CHURCH has been damaged after lead was stripped from its roof.

Durham Police are appealing for information following the theft of lead from a church roof. Thieves also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage stripping the lead.

The incident happened last night at St Thomas’ Church in Stanhope.

The Northern Echo: St Thomas Church StanhopeSt Thomas Church Stanhope

 

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 115 of December 23.