A MAN has appeared in court in connection with the suspected supply of amphetamine.
On Tuesday, officers from Durham police's Shildon Neighbourhood Team, Bishop Auckland CID, the force’s dog section and the financial and digital investigations teams carried out a search warrant at a property in Thomas Street, Shildon.
The intelligence-led operation recovered a large quantity of amphetamine.
Officers said the drugs have an estimated street value of £40,000.
A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession of amphetamine with intent to supply and the production of cannabis.
Christopher Mazetti appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on Friday, January 17.
The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Sentinel – the force’s dedicated campaign to tackle serious and organised crime across the North-East region.
A spokesperson for Durham police said anyone with any information on suspected illegal activity in their area is urged to report it.
To contact Durham Constabulary call the non-emergency number 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.
