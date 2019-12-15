FIVE of the region’s newest Conservative MPs set off for London today as they prepare to vote on Bois Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Redcar’s Jacob Young, Dehenna Davison representing Bishop Auckland, Darlington MP Peter Gibson, Sedgefield’s MP Paul Howells and Matt Vickers, the new MP for Stockton South, boarded a train from Darlington and tomorrow will be among the 109 newly-elected MPs who will be greeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.