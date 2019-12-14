A DOORMAN suffered a complex broken arm in a fall after being head-butted while trying to persuade noisy revellers to leave a night spot.

Two groups of mostly women were involved in a verbal altercation at the Roundhouse, Newton Aycliffe, approaching closing time on November 10, last year.

Durham Crown Court heard that two women in the party with defendant Davy Hendrix began to goad others, as ‘last orders’ were called at 1.50am.

Chris Wood, prosecuting, said a member of door staff tried to usher them from the town centre premises.

But when he put his hand onto a woman’s arm, in trying to escort them out, Hendrix stepped forward and launched the head-butt, catching the doorman off-guard and bloodying his lip.

Dr Wood said in falling backwards, however, he tried to break his fall and suffered a painful arm fracture.

As he lay on the floor, unable to get up, Hendrix leaned over him and made threatening comments.

Other members of staff intervened and ejected Hendrix, who was later arrested.

When interviewed six days later he expressed little remorse, saying he would still have done it, if sober.

The doorman needed surgery for nine fractures to the arm, with initial fears he could be permanently deformed.

He had a metal plate fitted and still requires further procedures.

Hendrix, 30, of Arncliffe Place, Newton Aycliffe, admitted unlawful wounding.

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said through no fault of the defendant the case has only recently come to court, and Hendrix has remained out of trouble since the incident.

Mr Hamill said he has always previously worked, but at the moment is the sole carer for two children, one aged only ten.

He said he has been assessed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (adhd) which can result in compulsive behaviour and his medication has been modified since the night of the incident.

Recorder Peter Makepeace said given the passage of time and Hendrix’s lack of previous offences he could impose a suspended sentence enabling him to continue addressing his adhd and to perform his parental duties.

He imposed a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month 9pm to 7am electronically-monitored home curfew, and undergo 20 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service.