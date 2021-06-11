OLD fashioned sweets made at Beamish, The Living Museum of the North are now on sale at shops across the region.

Shops, cafes, attractions and accommodation providers have signed up to the museum’s new wholesale venture so they can sell the traditionally-made treats.

Among the stockists of the confectionery, which is handmade in the popular Jubilee Confectioners sweet shop in Beamish’s 1900s Town, are the Fenwick Food Hall in Newcastle, Lanchester Garden Centre and Knitsley Farm Shop.

Matthew Henderson, Beamish product development manager, said: “Our traditional sweets, made in our Jubilee Confectioners sweet shop, are incredibly popular with visitors and we’ve branched out to launch a wholesale line.

"We’re proud to have teamed up with a growing number of local businesses including shops and cafes, who are stocking jars of Beamish-made sweets, delivered by staff in Edwardian costume.

“Customers are really happy to see the Beamish sweets and we are delighted to already have a presence in a dozen venues region-wide.

“Selling our famous sweets in shops across the North East as part of this new wholesale venture is helping to support the museum as a charity, following the devastating impact caused by coronavirus, and ensures we can continue to share the important story of the history of the North East for generations to come.”

Kieran McBride, Store Director, Fenwick Newcastle, said: “Fenwick is incredibly proud of its North East heritage and continues to support the local community and the independent artisans and businesses within it.

"Fenwick see Beamish fit in with this ethos perfectly and we are absolutely delighted that such an esteemed business is now part of our Newcastle Food Hall proposition.”

Shoppers can pick from five of the museum’s most popular hardboiled sweet flavours, including pear drops, rhubarb and custards, raspberry drops, sarsaparilla and Beamish Mix (a selection of fruit flavoured sweets).

Knitsley Farm Shop owner Rachael Jewson said: “We were thrilled to be approached by the team at Beamish Museum with the proposal to be their first external stockists of their handmade sweets.

“Here at Knitsley Farm Shop, we are always looking for great, new local products to support our own homemade produce and felt the connection with Beamish was a perfect opportunity for both businesses to benefit. It offered us a brilliant new product with great local heritage links.

“We look forward to a continued and long lasting partnership with the team at Beamish.”

Liza Johnson, Director of Discovering Durham CIC (community interest company), said: “Stocking the range of traditional sweets from Beamish Museum in our shop has been an amazing way to start conversations about the attractions around County Durham. It also feels good that we as a CIC can support the work of Beamish by selling their sweets. Our customers have loved being able to take a bit of Beamish home.”

The sweets are presented in attractive glass jars (minimum weight 113g), with locally-printed Beamish Museum branded labelling, inspired by the Beamish collections. All of the sweets are prepared at the museum by costumed staff.

Among the other business already signed up are Low Urpeth Farm in Chester-le-Street, The Old Stables Knitsley in Consett, Homer Hill Farm Shop in Houghton-le-Spring and Poplar Tree Garden Centre & Brambles Coffee Shop in Shincliffe.

Outlets interested in stocking jars of Beamish sweets or anyone who would like more information can contact Matthew Henderson by email matthewhenderson@beamish.org.uk.

Beamish has reopened as many of its period exhibits and buildings as possible – including the Edwardian dentist, Co-op, chemist, bank and band hall – under Step 3 of the government’s Covid- 19 roadmap.

The museum’s 1950s buses are running once again and visitors can enjoy table service in the Tea Rooms in The 1900s Town.

The wheelchair accessible vehicle continues to operate on an on-call basis.

Visitors can enjoy takeaway treats, including from Davy’s fish and chip shop, Herron’s Bakery and Jubilee Confectioners. They can take a ride on the gallopers at The Fairground, do a spot of Edwardian shopping at The 1900s Town stall and complete the family flower trail around the museum.

Beamish has introduced a range of CovidD-19 Secure health and hygiene measures across the museum, including pre-booked timeslot entry tickets, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, hand sanitiser stations, one-way systems and contactless card payments. The museum has been awarded the “We’re Good To Go” standard.

All visitors must book a timeslot entry ticket online in advance, visit www.beamish.org.uk.

Beamish is open daily from 10am to 5pm.