A DENTAL infection control business has recently undergone a management buyout that has seen Laura Edgar take total ownership of the business.

Barnard Castle-based Aura Infection Control is the market leaders in dental infection control products and solutions, as well as a leading UK infection control supplier.

In addition to supplying its traditional hand hygiene, surface disinfection, aspirator and hand-piece cleaners, PPE and many other infection control product solutions, Aura has developed an online training platform.

Future plans for the business include taking its infection control expertise, innovation and personal customer service to new sectors.

Aura is keen to continue to develop its support and services whilst ensuring they stay engaged within its core dental market. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the brand’s potential to deliver infection control to other businesses and organisations.

Laura Edgar, managing director at Aura, joined the Scaleup North East programme to obtain the structured support of business specialists to help grow the business in a sustainable manner over the next three to five years.

Working alongside dedicated Scaleup partner Jon Symonds, Aura was able to identify that one of the key barriers to long term growth was the desired retirement of a shareholder.

Recalling the guidance from the Scaleup team, Laura said: “With the support of our Scale up partner we were able to engage with the right services and partners to be able to create an opportunity for the business to move forward.”

Mr Symonds said: “When I met Laura, it was evident that the ownership was a critical area that needed addressing for her to progress her ambition.

“I always believed the MBO was possible, but I brought in experts, to do the valuation, feasibility and all the legal support; the results gave Laura the confidence it could be done. Laura used her own accountants to raise the funds and other requirements to complete. Aura is primed for scale and with Laura at the helm, there are some exciting plans for the future of this amazing business.”

Advising Laura Edgar on the MBO was Newcastle-based RG Corporate Finance (RGCF) led by partner and head of corporate finance, Carl Swansbury, CF Partner Nick Johnson and CF executive, Tom Cosby. John Nicholson, corporate partner at Mincoffs Solicitors also advised on the deal, assisted by solicitor Daniel Bell.

Mr Swansbury said: “Aura is a great example of a well-established, privately owned business, which continues to evolve and develop its strategy to meet the requirements of the ever-changing market.

"The MBO will enable Laura Edgar to take the business forward as MD, along with the support of the existing management team and to scale the business over the coming years.”

John Nicholson added: “It was a pleasure to work with Laura on the buyout. The transaction leaves Aura well placed to move its business forward and I wish Laura and the rest of the management team all the best for the future.”

RTC North delivers Scaleup North East in conjunction with the North East Local Enterprise Partnership. The programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supports North East-based businesses with the hunger and potential to grow. Details at scaleupnortheast.co.uk