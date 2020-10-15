A FLOORING retailer which has opened more than 20 stores in just three years has moved to new headquarters as it prepares to continue its rapid growth in 2021.

Flooring Superstore recently took up premises at the South Church Enterprise Park in Henson Close, Bishop Auckland.

The retailer has invested more than £500,000 in the new 10,000 sq ft office which can house up to 150 members of staff.

The move, from its previous headquarters in Shildon, was necessary due to the growth Flooring Superstore has experienced since it began trading in 2012.

Then, it was purely an online brand, but it started opening physical stores in 2017 and now operates out of 21 towns and cities across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Its largest store to date, at almost 9,000 sq ft, opened in Swansea on October 10.

Flooring Superstore managing director Dan Foskett said: “Given our rapid growth over the last few years, we had outgrown our previous offices.

"We needed something larger as we continue to strengthen our online presence, as well as pushing on with our store roll out plans throughout 2020 and 2021.

“Bishop Auckland is perfect for us as it’s still close to our warehouse in Shildon, as well as being in close proximity to where the majority of our existing staff live.

“It has been designed to a high specification internally, providing everyone with a modern, fresh working environment which embodies the type of business we are and the values we have.”

The new building was also acquired with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Mr Foskett added: “We’ve always been a very flexible and forward-thinking business, so in the light of Covid-19, we needed to have ample space for our staff to feel safe at work, whilst also recognising that home working is important too.

“We believe strongly in having a work/life balance, so we want our staff to be as happy as possible when coming to work because we know this has a positive knock-on effect for productivity and general health and well-being.

“So, this is why it’s very much more than just an office to us.”

Flooring Superstore plans to launch stores new stores this year and in 2021.