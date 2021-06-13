This is how fans in the North East reacted when England went one up over Croatia in their opening match of Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling gave England the lead after 57 minutes with his first major tournament goal, which proved to be the winner at a boiling hot Wembley.

The Manchester City man was slipped in by Leeds' Kalvin Phillips and he coolly fired a first-time effort in from 12 yards.

Fans at Times Square in Newcastle were over the moon and contined their celebrations through to full-time.

The Three Lions held on to take an early lead in Group D, with Rockliffe Hall-based Scotland up next, also at Wembley, on Friday (8pm ko).

England went into the break goalless after failing to find an opener after a strong start.

Foden’s early strike, which hit the post, was the closest the Three Lions came as their dominance waned as the half went on.

Phil Foden came close to giving England a sixth-minute lead when he hit the post at Wembley.

The Manchester City midfielder collected a Raheem Sterling pass and curled against the woodwork from the edge of the area.

Kieran Trippier surprisingly started at left-back as England kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate turned to Atletico Madrid’s title-winning right-back to play on the left of the back four, with Luke Shaw on the bench and Ben Chilwell conspicuously absent from the matchday squad.

Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire also were not in the 23, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings at the heart of defence with Kyle Walker on the right.

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice started at the base of a midfield that saw Mason Mount play in a more advanced role, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden playing either side of captain Harry Kane.

Jordan Pickford started between the posts against a Croatia side captained by Luka Modric.