A FORMER international sportsman has been awarded the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
Iain Nairn, 40, from Chester-le-Street, is being honoured for services to physical disabilities cricket.
Mr Nairn, who has a prosthetic right leg, was an integral part of the England physical disabilities cricket squad for eight years, five of those as captain, before retiring from international cricket at the end of 2019.
He represented his county up to the age of 18 and played for Chester-le-Street CC in able-bodied cricket before joining the England Physical Disabilities squad in 2012, soon after its creation.
Captain since 2014, he led the team to victory in the first ever global tournament the following year.