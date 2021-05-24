CROFT CIRCUIT will welcome motor-racing fans back through the gates for the first time in more than a year this weekend when the popular 750 Motor Club stages a two-day meeting at the North Yorkshire venue.

With a restricted crowd in attendance, the 750 Motor Club will oversee a total of 16 races over the weekend, with nine taking place on Saturday and a further seven scheduled for Sunday.

There will be plenty of local interest, with the 5Club Mazda MX-5 Cup boasting an especially strong regional presence. Yarm drivers Stephen Robinson, James McCann, Stephen Reed and Chris Pearson are set to battle with near neighbours Stephen Horner from Potto and Andrew Robinson from Guisborough, with Ripon’s Tim Gray also expected to be in action over the three races.

Middlesbrough driver Simon Walker-Hansell was victorious in the Demon Tweeks/Yokohama Locost class at the opening round at Donington Park, while Fishburn’s Gary Mitchell will be gunning for glory in the two RLM Racing Bikesports races where he heads the independent class.

James Harridge leads the 750MC Heritage Parts Centre Formula Vee Championship as he looks to defend the title he won in 2020, while in the Tegiwa.com Roadsports series, the BMW M3 of Christopher Mills and Jamie Sturges’s Seat Leon Eurocup are expected to be at the fore of the action.

The motorcycle-engined Rymax Sports 1000 Championship will see some exciting racing with Ryan Yarrow leading the series in his Spire GT3S, while Hondas are the order of the day in the Tegiwa Type-R Trophy as Adam Shepherd and Lee Deegan share the championship lead arriving at Croft.

There is an endurance race on Sunday for the Club Enduro Championship with a capacity grid assembled for the two-hour race with driver changes and pit-stops.

Practice gets under way at 9am on Saturday, with Sunday’s action starting at 12 noon. There will be no tickets available for sale of the gate – all tickets must be purchased in advance by booking online at www.croftcircuit.co.uk.

Adult admission costs £16.50 per day, with accompanied children aged 15 and under free (must be advised when booking). A reference number will be given to allow access upon arrival. There is no access to the paddock or pits and viewing is confined to the spectator banking from Clervaux to Hawthorne.