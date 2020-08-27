ENGLAND’S highest football club, 1,107ft above the sea, has finally fallen to earth after a 113-year battle with improbability and the elements. Wearhead United folded after a committee meeting on Sunday.

They were truly amazing people. When the £60,000 pavilion was opened in 1995, the ribbon was cut not by the parish council chairman but by Field Marshal Sir Peter Inge, Chief of the Defence Staff.

When they marked the centenary in 2007 it wasn’t with a game against a local league XI but with three days of festivities culminating in a dipped-wing salute by the Red Arrows.

They’d asked the wing commander what time the flight might appear, expecting to be told between 2pm and 4pm. “15.21,” said the RAF man and at 15.21 precisely the flight appeared over the Pennines, wings dipped as it flew over the ground.

It was a classic example of the North-East adage that shy bairns get nee sweets.

When in 2001 both United’s lofty home and Stanhope Town’s were out of bounds because of foot and mouth disease, the teams – bottom and second bottom in the Crook and District League second division – met at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light instead.

Stanhope chairman Clem O’Donovan had suggested as much to Bob Murray, his Sunderland counterpart, never supposing there to be a black cat in hell’s chance of his agreeing.

The 913 gate was a league record by about 875. They’d even got someone to sing Abide With Me but, inexplicably, he’d wrecked his vocal chords on the club trip the day before.

Now they’re out to grass. “We’re very sad but in the current situation it’s just not possible to continue,” says club stalwart and long-time treasurer Cliff Dalton. “We’ve struggled for a number of years.”

Wearhead, a former lead mining village with a population of just over 200, is near County Durham’s western extremity.

Until 1953 it was the terminus of a bucolic branch railway which followed the river the 25 miles from Bishop Auckland. Once there was a Co-op – the Penrith Co-op – four or five other shops, a bank, a chippie, a pub, a chapel, a doctor, a polliss and a garage door on which, every Friday evening, the following day’s team would amid much anticipation be posted.

Now there’s just a defibrillator and a well-kept public toilet, and with no obvious connection between the two.

The football club had been formed (obvs) in 1907, an early fund raising concert making £2 0s 6d, less half-a-crown for the turn and half-a-guinea to hire the joanna.

The first season’s bill for horse-drawn brakes to away matches topped £11. In later times they shovelled nine players into a Ford Capri for a game at Bishop Auckland and claimed it as a world record.

Early leagues included the Weardale and, more improbably, the Haltwhistle and District. A 1950s spell in the Auckland and District proved short-lived, however. Other clubs voted them out, apparently believing – like the ancients – that much further west and they’d fall off the end of the Earth.

In 2018 they left the Crook and District after 60 years, changing match days for the Wear Valley Sunday League. “We thought that moving to Sunday morning could be our salvation,” says Cliff Dalton. “Unfortunately it proved not to be the case.”

Raymond Snaith’s club history was almost equally improbable. Others might have photocopied an eight-page pamphlet, Ray – the team’s goalkeeper for 35 years – produced a 172-page book, overflowing with good dales names like Coulthard, Dalton, Emerson and Peart.

At the centenary dinner, 160 guests in a sumptuous marquee, former Sunderland and England man Eric Gates had for some reason recalled the “white horse” FA Cup final of 1923.

The horse, said Eric, probably had the same name – meaning Billy – as several of those under canvass. “Bloody hell,” said someone on our table, “a police horse called Coulthard.”

The late Norman Wright, a long serving club secretary after whom the new pavilion was named, had been a corporal in the Green Howards. Sir Peter Inge had been the regimental colonel.

What was that about shy bairns?

The 1,107ft altitude may have been an average reading. The pitch, unlike some former members of the Auckland and District League, could never have belonged to the Flat Earth Society.

It was more than 100ft higher than Buxton, usually quoted as England’s highest, and 166ft above Tow Law. West Bromwich Albion, the highest ground of the English “92”, was somewhere in football’s foothills.

I’d last visited in the bleak mid-winter of 2016, Wearhead v Barnard Castle Glaxo Rangers.

Wearhead had played five league games and remained pointless – F2 A 26 – would have been bottom of the second division had not Ferryhill Town been deducted three points which they never had in the first place.

The previous season United had recorded four draws and 17 defeats in their 21 games and themselves been docked three points after being unable to raise a team for the 22nd.

“In order to make the 1.30 kick-off at Wearhead United, my subsequent Northern Echo column began, “it is necessary to leave on the 7.52am bus from Scotch Corner, change three times and wrap up very warm indeed.”

“It’s that card,” said a chap on the bus from Crook to Stanhope, “I had to gan oot and buy mesel’ some gloves.”

“I’ve got thoosands of gloves,” said his no-less nithered mate, “but the buggers are all in the drawer at home.”

The bus allowed time for a pre-match pint in the timeless Cowshill Hotel, known thereabouts as Tiffy’s, in the adjoining village. Three old guys, direct from Summer Wine central casting, huddled around a blazing fire.

“Once we’d have sat here talking about sex and football,” said one of them. “Now we talk about keeping warm.”

Wearhead lost 5-3, the crowd about 912 down on that luminous day at the Stadium of Light. Still they gave it everything. Theirs is an extraordinary history, and their demise a great loss to football.

Unconsidered Trifles, memories of a jobbing journalist by Mike Amos, is available on Amazon or direct from Mike via mikeamos81@aol.com