ASSURANCES have been given that a prestigious non-league football tournament will be played this year.

Confirmation from the Football Association that the FA Vase will be played to a conclusion later in the year is particularly welcome news for one North-East club – Consett AFC.

In early March, the Northern League division one club reached the FA Vase semi-final for the first time in its history.

Consett chairman Frank Bell said: “The FA have assured us it is their desire to continue it at the end of the year. It is the most important competition for us, it’s the ambition of any club to win.

“We are 121 years old and this is the first time we have reached the semi-final. The FA has been good to us with communication, but the most important thing is our supporters can be there – that is the biggest part of it.”

The lockdown has left many smaller clubs in a difficult position, including in north Durham, which has led to one MP writing to the Government to express his concerns.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, wrote to Nigel Huddleston MP, Minister for Sport in the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, regarding the future of football in the area he represents

Among clubs worried about the future are Tow Law Town, which has been seriously affected by significant subsidence, leading to the emergence of a crater in the pitch.

This has rendered the pitch unusable as it is extremely unsafe and there are concerns that the hole will continue to expand.

Crook Town is another club keen for football to resume at the earliest opportunity.

The Northern League club, one of the most famous names in non-league football history, have performed well this season and are keen to ensure that their results are not made null and void.

Mr Holden, said: “I really appreciate the efforts everyone has made in putting their lives on hold during the coronavirus situation and I include all the football clubs in that. But I also appreciate that they are seeking reassurance over the future.

“I am absolutely delighted that the FA Vase will go ahead later this year. It’s such an important thing for our community in Consett and the cup run has given a real boost to the town.

"It’s so fantastic that the FA have confirmed Consett will have the opportunity to take it all the way and the whole of the community is right behind them”

A spokesperson from the EBAC Northern League said: “Our clubs are facing a very tough time, especially with the lack of funds coming in.

“We’ve already taken a number of steps to help them. We have cancelled the annual dinner and we are waiving next season’s membership fees - that will save them several hundred pounds.

“The FA is in contact with the Government and we have kept our clubs up to date with the help that is available from Whitehall.

“Our clubs are an important part of communities and they’ve had tremendous support from local people and we hope people come back as soon as we’re all playing football again.”