TRIBUTES have been paid to one of North-East football’s most high-powered men who championed the sport at grass roots level and is remembered by all as having been a “thorough gentleman”.

Former solicitor Frank Pattison, 83,who has died after an illness, was a utility player with Howden-le-Wear Juniors and went on to serve for 31 years as president of Durham Football Association (DFA), as well as vice-chairman of the national FA.

Pressure for him to become FA chairman was so great around the turn of the century that acting chief executive David Davies was despatched from London to Mr Pattison’s then-Stanhope home in a bid to talk him into accepting the office. But he was content to remain among the grass roots he so greatly-loved.

Clem O’Donovan, a Durham FA councillor, chairman of Crook and District League side Stanhope Town and a former magistrate, said “Frank was a thorough gentleman, who cared as much about Stanhope Town as he did about Sunderland.”

As a youngster Mr Pattison followed Tow Law home and away. He became DFA president in 1984, an FA Council member in 1989 and by 2002 was also an FA board member and chairman of the National Game Board – representing the game below Football League level.

On his watch DFA moved to smart new headquarters next to the Riverside cricket ground at Chester-le-Street. Mr Pattison earned a formidable reputation for administrative excellence and also found his professional skills much in demand. He was a key player in the formation of the Premier League and chaired the commission which investigated alleged irregularities in Spurs’ signing of Paul Gascoigne.

In earlier years, Mr Pattison had also held national and international office in the Round Table organisation. When Consett steelworks closed, he chaired the Derwentside Industrial Development Agency.

After retiring from the law, he and his wife Norma bought a house in St Andrews, Scotland, to be nearer good golf courses – but he eventually settled in Darlington. He retired as Durham FA president in 2015.

DFA company secretary John Topping said: “Durham FA wouldn’t be where it is today, as one of the best county FAs, if it hadn’t been for Frank’s leadership.

“He was a very knowledgeable man. Everyone remembers him as a true gentleman.”

Mike Amos, former Northern League chairman and Northern Echo columnist Mike Amos said: “He was an absolutely outstanding man. Quietly spoken – the word urbane might have been coined for Frank – he was also greatly kind and trusting to me, both as a football administrator and as a journalist.”

A private funeral service will be held due to coronavirus restrictions. A memorial celebration of his life will take place at a later date.