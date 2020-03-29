The players of EBAC Northern League club West Auckland have decided to donate their player's pool to local NHS causes.
The club, ninth in the table when the campaign was brought to an end by the Football Association last week, also reached the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase. The pool has steadily accumulated throughout the season, but now they've decided to hand over £3,000.
Goalkeeping coach Craig Turns, who played for Sunderland, Spennymoor and Darlington in his career, said: "All the players wanted to make sure that the money goes to the NHS to provide anything that is required, such as PPE."