TELL me who is responsible for the demise of Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland? Don’t say online shopping.
No, go to the names of people who were on the local council of Bishop Auckland and those on the county council at Durham.
It must be 40 years ago that they were hell bent on charging anyone with a motor car to park up in the town, with the rest being pedestrianised and to put down parking restrictions.
Not many pedestrians now eh? Well, their vision of the future was very good, wasn’t it? The place is about finished.
Some of these people are dead and gone, some still alive.
I hope the ones that are still here are proud of their achievements. How can Northallerton offer one hour free parking and be pushing for two and Bishop Auckland offer nothing.
J Amos, Coronation.
