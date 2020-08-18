SATURDAY’S Northern Echo included a CCTV picture of a fly-tipper caught red handed disposing of a lorry load of waste concrete on land at Salters Lane, Trimdon. It was one of two occasions he was caught on camera, and he pleaded guilty to both offences.
These despicable acts warranted a fine of only £120 plus costs of £160 awarded by Peterlee Magistrates when the maximum penalty is a £50,000 fine and 12 months in jail.
One wonders how the punishment fits the crime in this case. It certainly does not act as a deterrent to potential fly-tippers.
Malcolm Dunstone, Darlington