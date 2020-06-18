IN response to your report (Echo, June 15) on the BLM protest in Richmond on June 14, your report was a travesty of the facts.
I’m angry reading the quote from a member of the counter-protest group describing “banter” between the BLM protesters and those who turned up to disrupt it.
They chanted “scum, Nazi scum, dogs lives matter” and hurled personal insults to drown out the BLM speakers, many of them local school children.
One of the thugs called my 15-year-old daughter a c*** and insulted her appearance. Banter indeed!
Many of them wore military berets and I will quote here a public statement from The Representative Colonel of The Green Howards Association to the people of Richmond, which better reflects the reality: "We utterly condemn the abusive and aggressive heckling directed at people taking part in the Black Lives Matter event in Richmond.
"These verbal attacks from some individuals identifying themselves as Green Howards by wearing the Green Howards cap badge do not represent the Regimental Association, Green Howards Museum, trustees, staff or volunteers.
"Their attendance at the event was neither requested, nor required."
Val Tindall, Richmond
