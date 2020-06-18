APPROXIMATELY two weeks ago, a group, consisting of some 20 caravans and towing vehicles, unlawfully encamped on the picnic area at West Mills, Bishop Auckland, moving the large stones which the council had put in place to prevent vehicular access, in order to do so.

Apart from denying people the enjoyment of this local amenity, the group has caused damage to the grass of the picnic area by churning it up with their vehicles and has left a disgusting amount of waste and debris in its wake.