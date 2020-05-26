THERE seems to be a lot going on about motorbike riders especially in the dales.
As I understand the change to the lockdown rules, motor transport is a means of getting to where you’re are going to take your daily exercise. This starts from home, you travel to the area you wish to exercise in, walking, fishing etc, then return to your home.
It is not for touring around the country and also not for mass meetings of other riders.
The people concerned should check the rules and abide by them.
If you wish to meet another person not from your household it is one only who you can by meet outside whilst maintaining social distance.
Look after yourself and others keep to the rules.
John Armstrong, Newton Aycliffe
