THE furore surrounding Dominic Cummings cannot possibly have any basis in truth unless his wife Mary Wakefield wrote a fictitious article in the Spectator in April. And why would she do that?

She wrote that her husband rushed home and “collapsed” which ties in with him rushing away from Downing Street on March 27 following the news that Boris Johnson had coronavirus and he was then so ill that “Dom couldn’t get out of bed...for ten days he lay doggo with a high fever” before they both “emerged from quarantine into the comical uncertainty of London lockdown” on April 6. Now surely his wife would know?