WEARDALE people are very tolerant of people travelling through the Dale, and few complain.
However, since the relaxing of lockdown rules, the weekend motor bikers have treated this valley like their own personal racetrack, and that’s something that is not going to be tolerated. Two bikers passed me near Westgate on Saturday afternoon travelling like lunatics and it has to stop.
I am putting the bikers on notice that I have informed the police.
In any event, as many of these people have travelled from the conurbations, they should stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.
By all means come back when the virus is eradicated, but treat Weardale with respect.
We welcome everyone, but not in the current situation.
County Councillor John Shuttleworth, Durham County Council.
