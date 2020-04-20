TO post a TikTok video of herself lip syncing to a rap containing a very offensive phrase about being “motherf******* bored” may be dismissed by Dehenna Davison, the Bishop Auckland MP, as a “bit of fun” but in my view this shows a shocking lack of taste and judgement (Echo, Apr 17).

Is she really bored? I would be astonished if she did not have a huge amount of casework from her constituents to keep her busy.