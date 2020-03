WHY is Durham County Council still allowing litter pickers to work? I’ve seen these people who are able to walk the streets unmasked, ungloved, there are no regular hand wash facilities available, nowhere enclosed for break times. They’re having to use public transport to empty bins and pick up rubbish. Surely the bins won’t need emptying if people are at home as they should be right now.

Send these people home and save another bunch of lives!