READING a report in the (Echo, Mar 14), “Blue Badge misusers left out of pocket”, well one of them certainly was.
The Durham County Council parking services officers, spoke with a lady from Evenwood and a gentleman from Leeholme for the misuse of the badge, as neither legal holder was driving the car that particular day, July 2019, parked in Bishop Auckland market place.
Their case has been dealt with by magistrates in Newton Aycliffe. The gentleman was fined £80, costs £287.95 and victim surcharge £32. Total £399.95.
The lady was fined £200, costs £302.73, and victim surcharge £32. Total £534.73.
This being a big difference in the favour to the man of £134.78.
Same discretion, same day, same location, I think the lady should be having a word in someone’s ear from the justice department.
What they did was wrong and they both apologised.
David Johnson, Bishop Auckland