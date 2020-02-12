I REFER to the anonymous letter regarding the saving of the Stroke Unit at Bishop Auckland Hospital (HAS, Feb 10).
This person remarked that no-one would want to go there and Durham would be the best place.
There is obviously no thought given to those of us who live in Weardale and Teesdale. People without their own transport can catch a bus to Bishop but they cannot to Durham without extreme difficulty.
The hospital at Bishop Auckland is a life line for those of us up here in the Dales especially. A big thank you to those who saved the Stroke Unit.
Judith Bainbridge, Frosterley.