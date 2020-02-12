BISHOP AUCKLAND was promised a multi-screen cinema and extra shops at Tindale Crescent, all of which seems to have gone out of the window, so why doesn’t some money get spent laying a footpath along the busy route from the roundabout at Hathaways to the roundabout at St Helens. If anyone is going to Heritage Park or just for a stroll, just walking through the long grass and mud leaves your shoes filthy.

Also, because there is no path, you have to walk under the roadsigns, which are too low so people bump their heads.