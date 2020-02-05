I THOUGHT some readers may be interested who read about my making of a movie called Bopper & Me a while ago here in the Echo, that it’s finished. We’re looking at a projected release date of October 24, which would have been JP Richardson’s (Big Bopper) 90th birthday.

I have just returned from the winter dance party at the Surf Ballroom in Clearlake, Iowa where he, alongside Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and young Pilot Roger Peterson died having played their last concert.

They perished in a light plane crash on February 3, 1959 now known as “the day the music died” immortalised in Don McLean’s song American Pie.

The movie had two showings with an awesome response from a full auditorium and a standing ovation at the end. We have also been invited to show it at the Iowa film festival in April.

In the audience were Ritchie Valens’ two sisters, Austin Allsup who is a country star and son of Tommy Allsup, Buddy Holly’s guitarist and J.P. Richardson’s cousins who all loved it and emotionally congratulated me at the end.

I made this movie over a five year period with one aim in mind to help get J.P. Richardson – aka the Big Bopper – inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so please keep an eye out for its release.

I will of course confirm dates later and if any of you, who like me think this innovator who made the first Rock & Roll video of all time, also writing hit songs for others like Running Bear, White Lightning, Beggar To A King etc deserves to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame please email, phone even send via carrier pigeon a request for his induction.

Oh Baby You Know What I Like.

John Cumberland, Rushyford.