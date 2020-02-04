THE retention of stroke rehabilitation services at Bishop Auckland Hospital will be widely welcomed as the culmination of a lot of campaigning by local people of all political persuasions and none.
The question is, who do we thank for the actual decision? Dr Neil O’Brien, speaking for the Clinical Commissioning Group, says they took the decision in the light of “the demand and complexity of patients” because “demand has far exceeded expectations” – in other words, it was decided by them on clinical grounds.
On the other hand, you quote our MP, Dehenna Davison (Echo, Feb 1) as saying that she and the MP for North West Durham “are grateful to the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary for taking such quick action on this matter” – in other words, it was a case of political pressure from on high.
Only one of these explanations can be true – it would be interesting to know which one it is.
Michael Broadbent, Hamsterley, Bishop Auckland.