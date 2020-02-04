THE retention of stroke rehabilitation services at Bishop Auckland Hospital will be widely welcomed as the culmination of a lot of campaigning by local people of all political persuasions and none.

The question is, who do we thank for the actual decision? Dr Neil O’Brien, speaking for the Clinical Commissioning Group, says they took the decision in the light of “the demand and complexity of patients” because “demand has far exceeded expectations” – in other words, it was decided by them on clinical grounds.