SO Nexus have decided to award the contract to a Swiss company rather than Hitachi (Echo, Jan 29).
As we will have left the EU by the time the trains are delivered presumably we will be free to introduce whatever tariffs we want on imported goods – the only benefit I have found for Brexit.
A 20 per cent tariff would raise a healthy £72.4m which could be used to pay the unemployment benefits of Hitachi and their suppliers’ redundant workers.
B K Fiske, Darlington.
