MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry I fear, were always going to in for a hard time in the press and the family.

Look at history and the problems his late mother faced, let’s not forget she was hounded until her death.

Harry witnessed this first hand as a small child then had to walk behind her coffin like a hardened adult.

The decision I fear is not racially fuelled whatsoever but an inevitable situation that faces any new member of the Royal household be they black, white, or a Martian with three heads.

Their relationship has always been controversial and going to be an uphill struggle from day one unless she had been a former virgin nun born of immaculate conception living a life of celibacy on a undiscovered desert island where the gutter and other media had no knowledge of her existence.

Only then would she be free of accusations of sex, lies and videotapes (so to speak) and a family rift that has had a negative life of its own on the doomed couple from the start.

I fear Harry is too “nice” a person to be a member of the Royal household and Meghan, a former movie star, just failed her audition.

If you don’t stand like this or act like this you just don’t get the part.

Prince Charles may be King someday – probably when he’s in his 80th year.

It would, I feel, be a great benefit to the country and all humanity if it skipped his term and went straight on to William.

I know myself and I’m only 61 (only) some days I feel 90 and can’t even be bothered to breathe so I think Charles would be of more use put out to grass and just left to mumble in his greenhouse with his best friends, the flowers and veg?

John Cumberland, Rushyford.